Left Menu

L&T Stocks Surge 4% Amid Robust Revenue Growth

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shares soared nearly 4%, driven by a 10% year-on-year increase in revenue for the October-December quarter. Despite a 4.2% dip in consolidated profit due to new labor code provisions, L&T's order book expanded by 30% compared to the previous year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:18 IST
L&T Stocks Surge 4% Amid Robust Revenue Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro saw its stock rise by nearly 4% as the company reported a 10% increase in consolidated revenue for the October-December quarter.

The BSE-listed stock climbed to Rs 3,932.45 by day's end, with a peak intraday gain of 4.38%.

Despite a 4.2% fall in consolidated profit attributed to new labor code provisions, L&T's order book surged 30%, reaching Rs 7,33,161 crore, with nearly half from international orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026