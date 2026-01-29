L&T Stocks Surge 4% Amid Robust Revenue Growth

On Thursday, infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro saw its stock rise by nearly 4% as the company reported a 10% increase in consolidated revenue for the October-December quarter.

The BSE-listed stock climbed to Rs 3,932.45 by day's end, with a peak intraday gain of 4.38%.

Despite a 4.2% fall in consolidated profit attributed to new labor code provisions, L&T's order book surged 30%, reaching Rs 7,33,161 crore, with nearly half from international orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)