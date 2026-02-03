Left Menu

Tesla Introduces Innovative EMI Scheme to Boost India Sales

Tesla India has launched initiatives to bolster sales, including an EMI plan and exchange incentives. The company offers a Rs 3 lakh trade-in for petrol/diesel car owners and lowered down payments for Model Y. Sales highlight the cost benefits and growing appeal of electric vehicles in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Tesla India announced several strategic initiatives aimed at invigorating its sales in the country. The innovations include an enticing EMI scheme designed to ease the transition for customers moving from petrol and diesel engines to electric vehicles.

Offering a competitive Rs 3 lakh exchange incentive, Tesla seeks to facilitate easier access to its offerings. Specifically, customers can now purchase the Model Y at a monthly installment of Rs 49,000, contingent on a down payment of Rs 6 lakh, thereby significantly lowering the entry barrier for premium EV ownership.

Tesla commenced Model Y deliveries in September last year, contributing to the 225 units sold by the company in 2024. As electric vehicle sales continue to rise in India, Tesla's initiatives emphasize long-term savings potentials, like reducing monthly operational costs by up to Rs 20,000.

