Kerala's Ambitious RRTS Project Receives Green Light

The Kerala government has granted preliminary approval to a major infrastructural undertaking aimed at connecting the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram, with the northern district of Kasaragod. This ambitious Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) holds potential for transformative socio-economic growth.

Drawing on the proven success of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS, the project is envisioned as a high-speed transit line that predominantly employs elevated pillars. This approach minimizes land acquisition while integrating with existing metro lines, thereby enhancing last-mile connectivity and reducing reliance on private vehicles.

At an estimated cost of Rs 1,92,780 crore, the funding pattern involves contributions from both state and central governments, alongside long-term international loans. The project, going through four phases, is set to wrap up in approximately 12 years, with the first phase to span from Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur.