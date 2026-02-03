Kerala's Ambitious RRTS Project Receives Green Light
The Kerala government has approved the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) to connect Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod. Modeled on the successful Delhi-Meerut RRTS, the project aims for a high-speed transit system across Kerala. Costing around Rs 1,92,780 crore, it will be completed in four phases over 12 years.
The Kerala government has granted preliminary approval to a major infrastructural undertaking aimed at connecting the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram, with the northern district of Kasaragod. This ambitious Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) holds potential for transformative socio-economic growth.
Drawing on the proven success of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS, the project is envisioned as a high-speed transit line that predominantly employs elevated pillars. This approach minimizes land acquisition while integrating with existing metro lines, thereby enhancing last-mile connectivity and reducing reliance on private vehicles.
At an estimated cost of Rs 1,92,780 crore, the funding pattern involves contributions from both state and central governments, alongside long-term international loans. The project, going through four phases, is set to wrap up in approximately 12 years, with the first phase to span from Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur.
