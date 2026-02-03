Left Menu

India-US Trade Deal: A Mixed Metal Economy Outcome

India and the US have agreed on a trade deal reducing tariffs on textiles and electronics. Despite this, sectors like aluminium, iron, and steel continue to face high duties. ALEMAI notes that while the deal is good news overall, core metal industries still encounter significant challenges in the US market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:42 IST
India-US Trade Deal: A Mixed Metal Economy Outcome
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aluminium Extrusion Manufacturers Association of India (ALEMAI) has expressed mixed feelings about the recent US-India trade deal. The agreement will see a reduction in tariffs on Indian goods, beneficial for certain industries, while aluminium, iron, and steel exports face high duties, maintaining a 50 percent rate in the US market.

Announced after a conversation between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the deal will see reciprocal tariffs fall from 25 to 18 percent. However, under the Section 232 ruling, duties on metal products will remain high, leaving aluminium exporters particularly affected.

While some sectors like textiles and electronics stand to benefit, ALEMAI President Jitendra Chopra expresses concern over the continued burden on India's core metal industries. Meanwhile, India's exports to the US showed varied trends, with some growth over the fiscal year despite the presence of tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026