Underground Rail Breakthrough: Securing India's Strategic 'Chicken's Neck'

In a significant development, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the upcoming underground rail link along the 'Chicken's Neck' corridor, a crucial transportation route in West Bengal, poised to connect the Northeast region securely. The project, seen as a strategic triumph, promises to address vulnerabilities along this narrow strip of land.

The 40-km stretch, historically an intimidation point for anti-national forces, is set to undergo a transformation with underground railway tracks and expansion to a four-line system, as confirmed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The corridor's 'Chicken's Neck' designation arises from its narrow shape, nestled between major geopolitical neighbors, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Chief Minister Sarma credits the initiative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlights missed opportunities post-1971 when the area could have been restructured for better access. The new lines are planned between Tin Mile Haat and Rangapani stations, with one extending towards Bagdogra, crucial for national air defense, signaling a fortified future for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)