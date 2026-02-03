Underground Rail Breakthrough: Securing India's Strategic 'Chicken's Neck'
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma praises the proposed underground rail link along the 'Chicken's Neck' corridor in West Bengal. This strategic move aims to ensure a secure route connecting the Northeast, addressing a long-standing vulnerability. The project highlights historical and geopolitical considerations in India's transportation infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the upcoming underground rail link along the 'Chicken's Neck' corridor, a crucial transportation route in West Bengal, poised to connect the Northeast region securely. The project, seen as a strategic triumph, promises to address vulnerabilities along this narrow strip of land.
The 40-km stretch, historically an intimidation point for anti-national forces, is set to undergo a transformation with underground railway tracks and expansion to a four-line system, as confirmed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The corridor's 'Chicken's Neck' designation arises from its narrow shape, nestled between major geopolitical neighbors, Nepal and Bangladesh.
Chief Minister Sarma credits the initiative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlights missed opportunities post-1971 when the area could have been restructured for better access. The new lines are planned between Tin Mile Haat and Rangapani stations, with one extending towards Bagdogra, crucial for national air defense, signaling a fortified future for the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Centre planning underground rail tracks along 40-km strategic corridor connecting NE with rest of India: Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Union Budget strikes fine balance between India's global aspirations, grassroots development: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Assam, eastern region to benefit meaningfully from reform-oriented Union Budget: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Self-help marts to strengthen Assam's efforts in building robust ecosystem for 'Lakhpati Didis': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Set to Be World’s Largest, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw