France's Ethanol Surge: The Revival of Crop-Made Fuel

The consumption of ethanol in gasoline in France experienced a notable surge of 15% in 2025, attributed to the increase in gasoline car registrations, according to the producers' group, Bioethanol France. This rise substantially surpasses the overall gasoline consumption growth, which stood at 5.6% in the same period.

In 2025, France registered 1.63 million passenger cars, with gasoline and hybrid vehicles making up 74% of this figure, reflecting a significant shift away from diesel. Ethanol's appeal lies in its cost-effectiveness, with 60% of the ethanol consumed locally produced from sugar beet, wheat, maize, and crop residues.

However, the future of French ethanol production faces challenges from the EU-Mercosur trade agreement, which allows for large ethanol import quotas. As demand continues to rise, concerns about accommodating increased imports persist, although the cheaper superethanol E85 has seen a slight reduction in consumption recently.

