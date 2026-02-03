Left Menu

Reviving Eastern India: Sanjeev Sanyal's Vision for Balanced Growth

Sanjeev Sanyal, from the Economic Advisory Council, highlights the development disparities in India, focusing on eastern regions' struggles due to Kolkata's industrial decline. He advocates for creating 'anchor cities' to spur growth and supports a capital expenditure-focused budget with fiscal discipline and entrepreneurial support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:01 IST
Sanjeev Sanyal
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, has raised concerns regarding growth disparities in India, particularly in the eastern states. Speaking to the Calcutta Chamber of Commerce, he attributed the lag to Kolkata's decline as an industrial hub and slower infrastructure development.

Sanyal emphasized that while southern states have leveraged economic reforms to boost their GDP contributions, eastern and northern regions are lagging. He proposed the creation of 'anchor cities' to drive regional development, highlighting Bengaluru and Mumbai-Pune as successful models.

The 2026-27 Union Budget has been commended by Sanyal for its resilience and growth focus, advocating for a strategy centered on capital expenditure and fiscal consolidation. He calls for policy support that fosters innovation and a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, acknowledging that business failures are part of economic dynamism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

