Reviving Eastern India: Sanjeev Sanyal's Vision for Balanced Growth

Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, has raised concerns regarding growth disparities in India, particularly in the eastern states. Speaking to the Calcutta Chamber of Commerce, he attributed the lag to Kolkata's decline as an industrial hub and slower infrastructure development.

Sanyal emphasized that while southern states have leveraged economic reforms to boost their GDP contributions, eastern and northern regions are lagging. He proposed the creation of 'anchor cities' to drive regional development, highlighting Bengaluru and Mumbai-Pune as successful models.

The 2026-27 Union Budget has been commended by Sanyal for its resilience and growth focus, advocating for a strategy centered on capital expenditure and fiscal consolidation. He calls for policy support that fosters innovation and a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, acknowledging that business failures are part of economic dynamism.

