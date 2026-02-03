European Nations Crack Down on Social Media Use Among Teens

Greece is on the brink of announcing a ban on social media use for children aged under 15, a senior government source revealed to Reuters on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Spain has announced plans to prohibit social media for those under 16, as shared on Tuesday. The new policy will also introduce legislation making social media executives personally accountable for any hate speech occurring on their platforms.

These moves by Greece and Spain signal a significant shift in how European nations are addressing the issue of minors' access to social media, as well as the responsibility of social media companies in monitoring online content.

(With inputs from agencies.)