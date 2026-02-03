Left Menu

European Nations Crack Down on Social Media Use Among Teens

Greece and Spain are moving towards imposing social media bans for minors, with Greece targeting users under 15 and Spain targeting those under 16. Spain's proposed law will also hold social media executives accountable for hate speech on their platforms.

Updated: 03-02-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:47 IST
European Nations Crack Down on Social Media Use Among Teens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Greece is on the brink of announcing a ban on social media use for children aged under 15, a senior government source revealed to Reuters on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Spain has announced plans to prohibit social media for those under 16, as shared on Tuesday. The new policy will also introduce legislation making social media executives personally accountable for any hate speech occurring on their platforms.

These moves by Greece and Spain signal a significant shift in how European nations are addressing the issue of minors' access to social media, as well as the responsibility of social media companies in monitoring online content.

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

