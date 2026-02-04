Expressway Chaos: Gas Tanker Overturn Causes MSRTC Bus Havoc

A massive traffic disruption unfolded on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway after a tanker carrying flammable propylene gas overturned on Tuesday, causing panic and cancellation of 139 bus services operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). The accident, which occurred near the Adoshi tunnel, led to over 24 hours of traffic paralysis, trapping hundreds of vehicles and escalating congestion on both sides of the road.

Officials highlighted the severe impact on the state's transportation network, with areas such as Satara, Solapur, Pune, and Mumbai facing the brunt of the disruptions. In total, 163 MSRTC buses were stranded at the site. An MSRTC driver described the chaos, mentioning the difficulties faced by passengers, particularly women and senior citizens, due to the lack of amenities and inflated prices for essentials like water.

The transport department emphasized passenger safety and committed to restoring bus services in phases once normal traffic resumes. In the meantime, alternative arrangements are being pursued to manage the situation better. The overturned tanker spill, though managed, incited concern over potential hazards, prompting a cautious approach in restoring operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)