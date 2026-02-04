Trent Ltd Sees Steady Profit Growth Amidst Retail Expansion

Tata Group's retail giant Trent Ltd has announced a 2.73% increase in its consolidated net profit, achieving Rs 510.11 crore for the December quarter of fiscal year 2026.

The company saw its revenue rise sharply by 14.78% to Rs 5,345.06 crore, highlighting a substantial performance boost from the previous year. Operating margins remained stable, contributing to a robust financial year so far.

Trent continues to expand, opening 17 new Westside and 48 Zudio stores within the quarter, growing its footprint significantly. Chairman Noel N Tata reported positive customer sentiment and strong business outlook, emphasizing continued focus on portfolio growth and enhanced store experiences.