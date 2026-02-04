Left Menu

Jain Irrigation Sees Higher Net Loss Amid Revenue Growth

Jain Irrigation Systems reported a wider net loss for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025-26, citing increased expenses. The company's income rose due to a 17.4% revenue growth, with improvements in cash flow and working capital. A new partnership aims to expand future revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 16:58 IST
Jain Irrigation Sees Higher Net Loss Amid Revenue Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jain Irrigation Systems announced on Wednesday that its consolidated net loss rose to Rs 47.48 crore in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025-26, impacted by higher expenses.

Despite the loss, the company highlighted robust income growth, with total income reaching Rs 1,602.86 crore during the October-December quarter, rising from Rs 1,362.63 crore in the previous year. Expenses also increased by 15.32% compared to Rs 1,361.36 crore in the same period last year.

Vice Chairman and Managing Director Anil Jain emphasized a strong quarter with a 17.4% year-on-year revenue increase across all business segments. The firm benefited from reduced GST rates and made significant improvements in cash flow, with cash generation at 149% of EBITDA. Additionally, its agro-processing arm Jain Farm Fresh Foods Ltd announced a new partnership to establish a bottling facility, promising future revenue gains in the upcoming quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Job Growth Stalls Amid Mixed Sector Performance

U.S. Job Growth Stalls Amid Mixed Sector Performance

 Global
2
Chaos Erupts in Lok Sabha: Opposition Protests Over Controversial Remarks

Chaos Erupts in Lok Sabha: Opposition Protests Over Controversial Remarks

 India
3
Anti-Drone System 'Baaz Akh' Thwarts Cross-Border Heroin Smuggling

Anti-Drone System 'Baaz Akh' Thwarts Cross-Border Heroin Smuggling

 India
4
Pawar Family Navigates Political and Personal Turmoil

Pawar Family Navigates Political and Personal Turmoil

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026