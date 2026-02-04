Jain Irrigation Sees Higher Net Loss Amid Revenue Growth

Jain Irrigation Systems announced on Wednesday that its consolidated net loss rose to Rs 47.48 crore in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025-26, impacted by higher expenses.

Despite the loss, the company highlighted robust income growth, with total income reaching Rs 1,602.86 crore during the October-December quarter, rising from Rs 1,362.63 crore in the previous year. Expenses also increased by 15.32% compared to Rs 1,361.36 crore in the same period last year.

Vice Chairman and Managing Director Anil Jain emphasized a strong quarter with a 17.4% year-on-year revenue increase across all business segments. The firm benefited from reduced GST rates and made significant improvements in cash flow, with cash generation at 149% of EBITDA. Additionally, its agro-processing arm Jain Farm Fresh Foods Ltd announced a new partnership to establish a bottling facility, promising future revenue gains in the upcoming quarter.

