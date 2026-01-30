Nestle India Q3 net profit rises 45.12 pc at Rs 998.42 cr

FMCG major Nestle India on Friday reported a 45.12 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 998.42 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025 on the back of a nearly five-year high volume growth driving its highest-ever quarterly revenue. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 688.01 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Nestle India said in a regulatory filing. Consolidated revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 5,667.04 crore as against Rs 4,779.73 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 4,667.63 crore as compared to Rs 3,861.91 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said. Nestle India said its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2025-26. Commenting on the performance, Nestle India Chairman and MD Manish Tiwary said the company saw ''robust, broad-based volume led sales growth of 18.5 per cent, resulting in our highest-ever quarterly turnover of Rs 5,643.5 crore (sale of products) and the strongest volume growth in nearly five years.'' ''This success is attributed to strategic investments in increasing capacity and building our brands, supported by a market recovery following GST benefits,'' he added. During the quarter, Tiwary said, ''We increased consumer-focused media and advertising spending by 42 per cent year-on-year and the EBITDA margin stood at 21.3 per cent.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)