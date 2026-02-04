Madhya Pradesh's Mounting Debt Crisis Sparks Political Clash

In a stark revelation, Madhya Pradesh is reported to be grappling with a 'serious financial crisis' due to its increasing debt, as alleged by state Congress president Jitu Patwari. Labeling it an unprecedented situation, he has demanded the government release a white paper detailing the state's economic conditions.

Patwari criticized the state government for taking considerable loans, stating that Rs 78,000 crore had been borrowed in the current financial year alone, with a daily increment of Rs 213 crore. He further accused the administration of asset sales to repay debts, calling it a result of corruption.

Frustrating the ruling party, BJP spokesperson Dr Hitesh Bajpai dismissed these allegations, insisting that the budget will serve as a de-facto white paper. He defended the ministers amid calls for their dismissal over various allegations as Congress plans to launch agitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)