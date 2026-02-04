Left Menu

Inauguration of Nepal-India Friendship Bus Service to Muktinath

A new direct bus service now connects Nepal's Beni Municipality with New Delhi, enhancing access to the sacred Muktinath Temple. This initiative aims to streamline the pilgrimage journey, reduce travel costs, and promote tourism. The service, requiring valid ID, operates daily with a 27-hour journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 04-02-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 18:58 IST
  • Nepal

A significant development in regional connectivity, a direct bus service has been launched, linking Nepal's Beni Municipality with New Delhi, India. This initiative is expected to facilitate easier travel for pilgrims heading to the revered Muktinath Temple, officials announced.

The service, inaugurated by local officials, aims to significantly reduce travel time and expenses for visitors. Previously, pilgrims undertook complex multi-leg journeys involving flights and road travel. But now, the 27-hour bus journey offers a seamless and cost-effective alternative.

The bus service not only benefits Indian pilgrims but also caters to Nepalis traveling to Delhi for education, work, and medical care. With a capacity of 45 passengers per trip, it offers convenience without the need for a passport, provided travelers have valid identification documents.

