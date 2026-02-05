Sun Pharma's Rs 500 Crore Initiative in Assam: A Boost for Local Economy

Sun Pharmaceutical, a leading global drug producer, has announced a significant investment of Rs 500 crore to establish a manufacturing plant in Assam. This new venture is poised to create over 500 direct jobs, contributing to the local economy, according to Chief Secretary Ravi Kota.

Senior company officials, including Rahul Awasthi and Ranjit Mohapatra, met with Kota to discuss the implementation of the project. The detailed proposal involves setting up drug formulation manufacturing units to cater to the Indian market, with the investment rolled out in phases.

Discussions covered essential considerations such as land, water, power, and workforce availability. Sun Pharmaceutical emphasized its commitment to sustainable practices, aligning with environmental norms. The initiative is part of Assam's broader effort to attract investors, fueling job creation and promoting long-term growth.

