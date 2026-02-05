Left Menu

Godrej Properties' Profit Climbs 23% Despite Lower Income

Godrej Properties Ltd reported a 23% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 193.87 crore for the December quarter, despite decreased income. The company's growth, supported by equity capital and strong sales across various markets, positions it for a strong future.

Real estate giant Godrej Properties Ltd has announced a significant rise in its consolidated net profit, revealing a 23% increase to Rs 193.87 crore for the quarter ending December, despite a downturn in income. This figure stood at Rs 158.20 crore the previous year.

In contrast to its profit growth, the company's total income experienced a decline, dropping to Rs 1,033.84 crore for the third quarter, compared to Rs 1,239.97 crore in the same period last year.

Executive Chairperson Pirojsha Godrej expressed satisfaction with the robust quarter, highlighting significant sales growth across various markets. With a strong launch pipeline and financial health, Godrej Properties aims to conclude FY26 as its best-performing year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

