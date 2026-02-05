Union Budget 2026-27: A Stone-Carved Vision for India's Future

In a bid to set the groundwork for India's development by 2047, the Union Budget for 2026-27 was unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari likened the budget to 'carving a line on stone,' emphasizing its pivotal role in shaping the nation's future.

As part of the budget's initiatives, focus has been placed on key demographics: youth, women, farmers, and the poor, with significant provisions made to enhance their prospects. Among the highlights are the establishment of girls' hostels in every district and a substantial Rs 30,000 crore allotted to the VB–G RAM G Act for rural employment.

Infrastructure and energy sectors see boosts with proposals for seven high-speed rail corridors and measures for energy self-reliance and tariff reductions. These steps, according to Tiwari, signal a transformative stride for India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

