Union Budget 2026-27: A Stone-Carved Vision for India's Future
The 2026-27 Union Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aims to pave the way for India's development by 2047. Highlighting provisions for youth, women, farmers, and the poor, it includes allocations for education, transportation, and energy, promising a transformative journey towards self-reliance and growth.
In a bid to set the groundwork for India's development by 2047, the Union Budget for 2026-27 was unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari likened the budget to 'carving a line on stone,' emphasizing its pivotal role in shaping the nation's future.
As part of the budget's initiatives, focus has been placed on key demographics: youth, women, farmers, and the poor, with significant provisions made to enhance their prospects. Among the highlights are the establishment of girls' hostels in every district and a substantial Rs 30,000 crore allotted to the VB–G RAM G Act for rural employment.
Infrastructure and energy sectors see boosts with proposals for seven high-speed rail corridors and measures for energy self-reliance and tariff reductions. These steps, according to Tiwari, signal a transformative stride for India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.
