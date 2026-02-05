Left Menu

Rooftop Solar Loans, Iconic Game Acquisition, and Expanding Hotel Ventures

Axis Bank launched a new product offering collateral-free loans to small businesses for rooftop solar installations. Jetsynthesys acquired the popular Evermerge game, adding to its digital portfolio. Bandhan Small Cap Fund's assets doubled, and IHCL expanded its hotel portfolio with new signings and strategic acquisitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 23:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Axis Bank has introduced a new financial product aimed at supporting small businesses in their quest to adopt renewable energy solutions by installing rooftop solar panels. The bank is offering collateral-free loans ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 2 crore, with a repayment period of up to seven years.

In related business news, Jetsynthesys, a digital entertainment company, announced its acquisition of Evermerge, a well-known merge puzzle game. This acquisition bolsters Jetsynthesys' portfolio and marks a significant investment, with Evermerge having generated over USD 350 million in revenue in the past five years.

Meanwhile, the Bandhan Small Cap Fund has reported a doubling of its assets under management to Rs 20,000 crore. Additionally, the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has expanded its hospitality portfolio to 615 hotels, with 255 more in the pipeline, while making strategic acquisitions and entering new market segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

