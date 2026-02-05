Bharti Airtel's Profits Plummet Despite Revenue Growth

In a recent financial disclosure, Bharti Airtel reported a sharp decline in net profits for the third quarter of 2025, despite experiencing substantial revenue growth. Profits plunged by roughly 55% to Rs 6,630.5 crore, marking a significant drop from Rs 14,781.2 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

Several factors contributed to the decline, including increased network operating costs, statutory fees, and employee expenses. Although Bharti Airtel saw improvement in its revenue, surging by 19.6% year-on-year to Rs 53,982 crore, the gains were overshadowed by rising operating expenses.

The telecom giant's capital expenditure also spiked by about 28% during the period as it continued to invest in infrastructure and operations. Despite challenges, Bharti Airtel's strategy of diversification and a resilient portfolio has bolstered its performance, particularly in India and Africa. The company continues to expand its customer base, enhancing revenue streams across different sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)