Left Menu

Lookman Shines in Atletico's Dramatic Victory

Ademola Lookman made a stunning debut for Atletico Madrid, scoring once and assisting in their 5-0 win against Real Betis in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. The match saw strong performances from David Hancko, Giuliano Simeone, Antoine Griezmann, and Thiago Almada. Atletico advance and await the semi-final draw.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 03:57 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 03:57 IST
Lookman Shines in Atletico's Dramatic Victory
Ademola Lookman

Ademola Lookman dazzled on his debut for Atletico Madrid, playing a crucial role in their overwhelming 5-0 victory against Real Betis on Thursday, which secured a spot in the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Joining from Serie A's Atalanta, the 25-year-old Nigerian international showed remarkable performance at Seville's La Cartuja Stadium. His contributions alongside goals from David Hancko, Giuliano Simeone, Antoine Griezmann, Thiago Almada left Betis in a state of humiliation in front of their fans.

Despite the comprehensive win, Atletico's joy was slightly tarnished due to an injury sustained by Barrios in the second half. The semi-final draw is slated for Friday, featuring top clubs like Barcelona, Athletic Bilbao, and Real Sociedad alongside Atletico.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

 China
2
Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

 Global
3
U.S. Military Targets Drug Vessel in Eastern Pacific Strike

U.S. Military Targets Drug Vessel in Eastern Pacific Strike

 Global
4
Vietnam's Economic Surge: Record Trade with U.S. and China

Vietnam's Economic Surge: Record Trade with U.S. and China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026