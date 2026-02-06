Lookman Shines in Atletico's Dramatic Victory

Ademola Lookman dazzled on his debut for Atletico Madrid, playing a crucial role in their overwhelming 5-0 victory against Real Betis on Thursday, which secured a spot in the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Joining from Serie A's Atalanta, the 25-year-old Nigerian international showed remarkable performance at Seville's La Cartuja Stadium. His contributions alongside goals from David Hancko, Giuliano Simeone, Antoine Griezmann, Thiago Almada left Betis in a state of humiliation in front of their fans.

Despite the comprehensive win, Atletico's joy was slightly tarnished due to an injury sustained by Barrios in the second half. The semi-final draw is slated for Friday, featuring top clubs like Barcelona, Athletic Bilbao, and Real Sociedad alongside Atletico.

(With inputs from agencies.)