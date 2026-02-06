U.S. Boosts Humanitarian Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

The United States has pledged an extra $6 million in humanitarian aid to Cuba, a move announced by top State Department aid official Jeremy Lewin. Despite rising tensions due to U.S. efforts to cut oil supplies to Cuba, the aid will be distributed through the Catholic Church, without obstruction from the Cuban government.

The announcement brings the total U.S. assistance to Cuba to $9 million since Hurricane Melissa struck the island in October. However, U.S. President Donald Trump has made it clear that barring further shipments of oil from Venezuela, and possibly Mexico, aims to tighten economic pressure on Cuba.

While U.S. actions seek to counterbalance the humanitarian efforts, Lewin criticized the Cuban government, accusing it of failing to manage essential supplies, exacerbating the crisis. Meanwhile, Cuba's leadership plans temporary strategies to cope with fuel shortages as provinces experience power blackouts.