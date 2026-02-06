The expiration of the New START Treaty between the US and Russia is creating concerns about a potential escalation in nuclear arms deployment. US President Donald Trump dismissed an offer from Russian President Vladimir Putin to extend the treaty, suggesting instead the creation of a modernized agreement that would include China.

Arms control experts caution that the treaty's expiration could spark an intensified nuclear arms race, arguing that the previous accord helped maintain global stability. Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized Russia's readiness for dialogue if the US responds positively to Putin's proposal. The UN has urged both countries to restore the treaty.

As the world awaits new negotiations, security analysts fear a more hazardous environment. Without a limiting agreement, the US and Russia might increase their nuclear arsenals, exacerbated by China's ongoing nuclear development. The treaty's expiry underscores a critical period for international arms control and strategic stability.

