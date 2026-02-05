Left Menu

Asian Granito India Achieves Major Turnaround with Strong Financial Performance

Asian Granito India reported a net profit of Rs 18.54 crore in FY26's December quarter, reversing a Rs 4.06 crore loss from the previous year. Revenue rose by 15.8% to Rs 423.93 crore. Exports and new product launches are expected to drive future growth, with a promising outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 23:30 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 23:30 IST
Asian Granito India, a leading manufacturer of bathware and tiles, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 18.54 crore for the December quarter of FY26, a substantial turnaround from a loss of Rs 4.06 crore in the same period last year.

According to the company's regulatory filing, revenue from operations climbed 15.8 percent to Rs 423.93 crore. This improvement was driven by increased sales and enhanced operational efficiency. During this quarter, the company's expenses rose by 7.64 percent to Rs 402.95 crore, and the total consolidated income reached Rs 426.8 crore, a 16.3 percent increase.

The company expects continued growth, particularly in exports, facilitated by reduced tariffs on Indian ceramic products. Additionally, Asian Granito India's tile products have been awarded the GreenPro certification by the Confederation of Indian Industry, underscoring their commitment to sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

