Indo-US Defence Tech Ties Strengthened at Key Meeting
India and the US discussed enhancing collaboration in critical defence technologies at the 24th Indo-US Joint Technical Group Plenary Meeting. The session focused on strengthening research ties and exploring partnerships in defence innovation. The event concluded with a project agreement under the Innovation Bridge framework.
India and the United States have taken strides towards bolstering collaboration in critical and emerging defence technologies to meet evolving needs, officials announced on Thursday.
The 24th Indo-US Joint Technical Group Plenary Meeting, held in New Delhi on February 3 and 4 by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was co-chaired by Chandrika Kaushik from DRDO and Michael Francis Dodd from the US Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering.
Guided by the vision of the India-US Major Defence Partnership framework, the meeting sought to enhance research participation across universities, defence laboratories, and industries, concluding with the signing of a project agreement under the Innovation Bridge framework.
