Hero MotoCorp's Q3 Surge: Riding High on Two-Wheeler Success

Hero MotoCorp announced a 15% rise in consolidated profits post-tax, totaling Rs 1,275 crore for Q3 ending December 2025. The increase was fueled by robust sales in domestic and export markets.

India's leading two-wheeler manufacturer recorded Rs 1,108 crore in PAT during the same period last fiscal. Revenue surged to Rs 12,487 crore from Rs 10,260 crore the previous year. The company reported a sale of 16.97 lakh units in Q3 compared to 14.64 lakh units last year, marking a 16% growth.

The board has approved Rs 275 crore in Euler Motors Pvt Ltd and an interim dividend payout of Rs 110 per share for FY 2025-26, scheduled for completion by March 7, 2026. CFO Vivek Anand credits the growth to operational excellence and favorable macroeconomic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)