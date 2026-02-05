Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp's Q3 Surge: Riding High on Two-Wheeler Success

Hero MotoCorp reported a 15% increase in profit for Q3 2025, driven by strong two-wheeler sales. The company sold 16.97 lakh units and saw a revenue rise to Rs 12,487 crore. An interim dividend and investment in Euler Motors were approved, supporting sustainable financial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 23:32 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 23:32 IST
Hero MotoCorp announced a 15% rise in consolidated profits post-tax, totaling Rs 1,275 crore for Q3 ending December 2025. The increase was fueled by robust sales in domestic and export markets.

India's leading two-wheeler manufacturer recorded Rs 1,108 crore in PAT during the same period last fiscal. Revenue surged to Rs 12,487 crore from Rs 10,260 crore the previous year. The company reported a sale of 16.97 lakh units in Q3 compared to 14.64 lakh units last year, marking a 16% growth.

The board has approved Rs 275 crore in Euler Motors Pvt Ltd and an interim dividend payout of Rs 110 per share for FY 2025-26, scheduled for completion by March 7, 2026. CFO Vivek Anand credits the growth to operational excellence and favorable macroeconomic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

