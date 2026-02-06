Connecticut Train Derailment Sparks Safety Concerns

A freight train derailment in Mansfield, Connecticut, caused significant alarm as several cars carrying propane plunged into nearby waters. Though officials quickly confirmed no leaks, the incident raised safety and environmental concerns in the eastern Connecticut town.

The derailment occurred early Thursday morning, leading to precautionary measures being taken by local authorities. Residents within half a mile were urged to stay indoors due to the presence of odorless propane onboard, and alternative bus routes were considered.

Fire Chief John Roache confirmed that a grease leak from one of the cars spilled 2,000 gallons but was promptly contained. Officials are investigating the cause and have ensured no immediate environmental damage. Hazard teams are closely monitoring the situation.

