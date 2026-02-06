Thailand's Political Tides: Coups, Protests, and Shifting Power

Thailand has witnessed a tumultuous political landscape over the past two decades, marked by two coups and major street protests. This period of unrest underlines a continuous power struggle between conservative forces, reformists, and populists.

Key events shaping Thailand's political narrative include the 2005 rise of Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, known for his populist policies such as affordable healthcare and farm subsidies. His subsequent ouster in 2006 by the royalist military, amid allegations of corruption and disloyalty to the monarchy, set off a series of changes in leadership.

As Thailand heads toward a critical election, recent developments see Thaksin's daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, becoming the youngest premier at age 37, only to be ousted by the Constitutional Court for ethics violations. This constant shift in leadership reflects the enduring instability in the nation's politics.