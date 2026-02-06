Left Menu

Thailand's Political Tides: Coups, Protests, and Shifting Power

In two decades, Thailand has experienced coups, protests, and prime ministerial changes, reflecting a power struggle between conservatives, reformists, and populists. Highlighting key events, from Thaksin Shinawatra's rise to current leadership shifts, the narrative tracks an ongoing political turbulence ahead of the country's upcoming election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 06:10 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 06:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thailand has witnessed a tumultuous political landscape over the past two decades, marked by two coups and major street protests. This period of unrest underlines a continuous power struggle between conservative forces, reformists, and populists.

Key events shaping Thailand's political narrative include the 2005 rise of Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, known for his populist policies such as affordable healthcare and farm subsidies. His subsequent ouster in 2006 by the royalist military, amid allegations of corruption and disloyalty to the monarchy, set off a series of changes in leadership.

As Thailand heads toward a critical election, recent developments see Thaksin's daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, becoming the youngest premier at age 37, only to be ousted by the Constitutional Court for ethics violations. This constant shift in leadership reflects the enduring instability in the nation's politics.

