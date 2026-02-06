Left Menu

Hazmat Train Derailment in Connecticut: Crisis Averted

A freight train derailed in Connecticut, sending cars carrying hazardous materials into the Willimantic River. Despite the potential danger, no leaks were detected. Local officials issued a shelter-in-place order as a precaution. The recovery response is expected to be prolonged due to remote and frigid conditions.

A freight train derailed Thursday in Connecticut, causing several cars to tumble into the Willimantic River. The derailment involved liquid propane, prompting local and state officials to keep a close watch on the situation, despite the absence of leaks.

Emergency crews responded swiftly and issued a shelter-in-place order for residents within half a mile due to potential safety hazards. Although no evacuations were necessary, residents were urged to remain indoors. Schools adjusted their bus routes as a precaution.

Mansfield Town Manager Ryan Aylesworth assured the public that the situation appeared under control. Recovery operations, hindered by the challenging location and weather, may take several days to complete.

