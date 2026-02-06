Hazmat Train Derailment in Connecticut: Crisis Averted

A freight train derailed Thursday in Connecticut, causing several cars to tumble into the Willimantic River. The derailment involved liquid propane, prompting local and state officials to keep a close watch on the situation, despite the absence of leaks.

Emergency crews responded swiftly and issued a shelter-in-place order for residents within half a mile due to potential safety hazards. Although no evacuations were necessary, residents were urged to remain indoors. Schools adjusted their bus routes as a precaution.

Mansfield Town Manager Ryan Aylesworth assured the public that the situation appeared under control. Recovery operations, hindered by the challenging location and weather, may take several days to complete.

(With inputs from agencies.)