Jammu and Kashmir's Budget 2026-2027: Paving the Way for Economic Resurgence

In a pivotal moment for Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah unveiled the highly anticipated Budget for the fiscal year 2026-2027. Addressing the Legislative Assembly, Abdullah outlined a financial blueprint aimed at fostering sustainable growth, enhancing social harmony, and driving economic prosperity within the Union Territory.

The Budget serves as a strategic roadmap, emphasizing investment, innovation, and participatory governance to transform the region into a modern and economically vibrant entity. Abdullah called for a collective effort among assembly members to work towards a shared vision of progress and development, building on the resilience and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing past challenges, including geopolitical tensions and natural disasters, the Budget prioritizes inclusive growth through targeted investments in infrastructure, public services, and governance. Special focus is placed on creating opportunities for young people and women, as well as managing fiscal constraints through strategic debt control and non-priority spending reductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)