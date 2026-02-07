Satish Gupta's Gujarat Art Debut: 'Haiku of a Still Mind'

Renowned Indian artist Satish Gupta has inaugurated his debut exhibition in Gujarat, titled 'Haiku of a Still Mind,' at Bespoke Art Gallery, Ahmedabad. Open until March 10, 2026, the exhibition exemplifies the gallery's dedication to curating museum-quality solo shows, fostering Gujarat's prominence on India's art landscape.

Curated by Devin Gawarwala, Founder of Bespoke Art Gallery, this exhibition highlights Gujarat's growing importance in the national art scene, set against the backdrop of India's flourishing art market, projected to surpass ₹5,000 crore by 2030. With an increase in first-generation collectors, the state is witnessing a cultural renaissance.

Gupta's exhibition features works in bronze, brass, copper, and other mixed metals, with prices ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹5 crore. As India experiences a generational shift in art collecting, Gawarwala emphasizes the need for galleries to elevate curatorial standards to support the expanding art ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)