Left Menu

Satish Gupta's Gujarat Art Debut: 'Haiku of a Still Mind'

Celebrated artist Satish Gupta's solo exhibition 'Haiku of a Still Mind' marks his first appearance in Gujarat, showcasing at Bespoke Art Gallery in Ahmedabad. The exhibition reflects the region's burgeoning art scene and the gallery's commitment to curating significant cultural experiences, further positioning Gujarat in India's contemporary art ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 07-02-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 10:33 IST
Satish Gupta's Gujarat Art Debut: 'Haiku of a Still Mind'
As India's Fine Art Market Eyes Rs 5,000 Crore by 2030, Bespoke Art Gallery Presents Satish Gupta's Gujarat Debut. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Indian artist Satish Gupta has inaugurated his debut exhibition in Gujarat, titled 'Haiku of a Still Mind,' at Bespoke Art Gallery, Ahmedabad. Open until March 10, 2026, the exhibition exemplifies the gallery's dedication to curating museum-quality solo shows, fostering Gujarat's prominence on India's art landscape.

Curated by Devin Gawarwala, Founder of Bespoke Art Gallery, this exhibition highlights Gujarat's growing importance in the national art scene, set against the backdrop of India's flourishing art market, projected to surpass ₹5,000 crore by 2030. With an increase in first-generation collectors, the state is witnessing a cultural renaissance.

Gupta's exhibition features works in bronze, brass, copper, and other mixed metals, with prices ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹5 crore. As India experiences a generational shift in art collecting, Gawarwala emphasizes the need for galleries to elevate curatorial standards to support the expanding art ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu and Kashmir Stalls New Administrative Units

Jammu and Kashmir Stalls New Administrative Units

 India
2
USA Cricketers Gear Up for Nostalgic T20 World Cup Showdown in Mumbai

USA Cricketers Gear Up for Nostalgic T20 World Cup Showdown in Mumbai

 India
3
Pakistani Nail-biter: Faheem Ashraf Seals Victory Against Netherlands

Pakistani Nail-biter: Faheem Ashraf Seals Victory Against Netherlands

 Global
4
Clash Over Voter List Revision Sparks Tension in West Bengal

Clash Over Voter List Revision Sparks Tension in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026