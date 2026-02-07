Polish Airports Temporarily Halt Operations Amid Russian Strikes Near Ukraine

In a precautionary move, Polish authorities suspended flight operations at two airports in southeastern Poland due to Russian strikes near Ukraine. This decision, aimed at securing Polish airspace, involves airports in Rzeszow and Lublin.

Rzeszow serves as NATO's main hub for supplying arms to Ukraine, with increased military aviation activity observed in Polish airspace due to the Russian attacks. The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces emphasized the preventive nature of these actions.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration also noted the temporary closure, citing military activity related to state security. Last month's temporary airport closures were described by authorities as routine and non-threatening, further underscoring the current preventive measures.

