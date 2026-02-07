Left Menu

Boosting Auto Trade: India and US Forge Interim Trade Agreement

The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) endorses a new interim trade agreement framework between India and the US, aiming to deepen bilateral trade and manufacturing ties. The agreement includes steps to enhance export competitiveness and integrate auto components into resilient global supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 14:05 IST
Boosting Auto Trade: India and US Forge Interim Trade Agreement
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) has lauded the newly announced Interim Trade Agreement framework between India and the United States, marking a significant step toward fortifying bilateral trade relations. The joint announcement from both nations highlights a mutual commitment to boost trade and manufacturing cooperation.

Vikrampati Singhania, President of ACMA, emphasized the potential benefits of the agreement for the Indian auto component sector. Key aspects include preferential tariff rate quotas, elimination of select Section 232 tariffs, and steps for further tariff rationalization under a proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement. These initiatives are anticipated to enhance competitiveness and consolidate India's position as a crucial partner in global supply chains.

Recent data reveals a robust growth trajectory in auto components trade between India and the US over recent financial years. India's exports to the US surged from USD 3,561 million in FY2020-21 to USD 6,225 million in FY2024-25, while US exports to India also showed a steady rise from USD 904 million to USD 1,505 million over the same period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Blame Game Over Sabarimala Gold Controversy

Political Blame Game Over Sabarimala Gold Controversy

 India
2
Olympians Dream of Super Bowl Glory from Afar

Olympians Dream of Super Bowl Glory from Afar

 Global
3
India-US Interim Trade Agreement: Boosting Economic Synergy

India-US Interim Trade Agreement: Boosting Economic Synergy

 India
4
Faheem Ashraf's Heroics Lead Pakistan to T20 World Cup Victory

Faheem Ashraf's Heroics Lead Pakistan to T20 World Cup Victory

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026