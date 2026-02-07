Left Menu

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Navigating Temporary Diversions

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for diversions at various locations on February 9 due to an official event at Rajghat. Commuters should anticipate detours at key intersections from 10 am to 12 noon and are advised to plan their routes ahead to avoid delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 16:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Traffic Police has announced that several traffic restrictions and diversions will take place on February 9, in connection with an official function at the Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal in Rajghat. To accommodate the movement of dignitaries, special arrangements will be in effect from 10 am to 12 noon.

Commuters can expect traffic diversions at key points including ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shanti Van Chowk, and the IP Flyover. Additionally, disruptions may occur on stretches from ITO Chowk to Delhi Gate on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and other surrounding roads.

The Delhi Traffic Police advises those traveling towards New Delhi Railway Station to plan their journeys in advance. Motorists are urged to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules, and cooperate with police on the ground to ensure a smooth transit experience.

