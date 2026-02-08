Left Menu

North Korea to Host 9th Congress Amid Strategic Preparations

North Korea plans to host the 9th Congress in Pyongyang in late February, as reported by state media KCNA. The Workers' Party recently gathered to finalize the Congress's agenda and timing, although specific dates remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 08-02-2026 02:58 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 02:58 IST
North Korea to Host 9th Congress Amid Strategic Preparations
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korea is set to convene its 9th Congress in late February in Pyongyang, according to reports from the state media agency KCNA on Sunday. The official announcement, however, did not include specific dates for the event.

The ruling Workers' Party took a significant step forward by holding a meeting on Saturday to meticulously prepare for the Congress. The key focus of the meeting was to develop the agenda and determine the timing for the upcoming event.

This Congress is expected to spotlight strategic discussions and decisions that will shape the country's trajectory under the leadership of the ruling party. Details on these discussions are yet to be revealed to the public.

TRENDING

1
North Korea's 9th Congress Set to Define Future Policies

North Korea's 9th Congress Set to Define Future Policies

 Global
2
Takaichi's Election Gamble Amid Record Snowfall

Takaichi's Election Gamble Amid Record Snowfall

 Global
3
Protests in Minneapolis Over Immigration Policy Spark National Debate

Protests in Minneapolis Over Immigration Policy Spark National Debate

 United States
4
Cyclone Mitchell Threatens Australia's Iron Ore Mega Hub

Cyclone Mitchell Threatens Australia's Iron Ore Mega Hub

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026