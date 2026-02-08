North Korea to Host 9th Congress Amid Strategic Preparations
North Korea plans to host the 9th Congress in Pyongyang in late February, as reported by state media KCNA. The Workers' Party recently gathered to finalize the Congress's agenda and timing, although specific dates remain undisclosed.
- Country:
- South Korea
North Korea is set to convene its 9th Congress in late February in Pyongyang, according to reports from the state media agency KCNA on Sunday. The official announcement, however, did not include specific dates for the event.
The ruling Workers' Party took a significant step forward by holding a meeting on Saturday to meticulously prepare for the Congress. The key focus of the meeting was to develop the agenda and determine the timing for the upcoming event.
This Congress is expected to spotlight strategic discussions and decisions that will shape the country's trajectory under the leadership of the ruling party. Details on these discussions are yet to be revealed to the public.
- READ MORE ON:
- North Korea
- Congress
- Pyongyang
- Workers' Party
- KCNA
- meeting
- agenda
- timing
- strategy
- leadership
ALSO READ
First Meeting of Trump's Board of Peace Aims for Global Conflict Resolution
Hungary's Tisza Party Revamps Agenda with Wealth Tax and Euro Adoption
A Meeting of Minds: Modi and Ibrahim Unite Indian Diaspora in Malaysia
Budget announcements on data centre will bring in a lot of foreign investments: RBI Governor in post-MPC meeting interaction with media.
NSQC Holds 45th Meeting, Approves 80 Vocational Qualifications Including AI-Focused Courses Under SOAR