North Korea to Host 9th Congress Amid Strategic Preparations

North Korea is set to convene its 9th Congress in late February in Pyongyang, according to reports from the state media agency KCNA on Sunday. The official announcement, however, did not include specific dates for the event.

The ruling Workers' Party took a significant step forward by holding a meeting on Saturday to meticulously prepare for the Congress. The key focus of the meeting was to develop the agenda and determine the timing for the upcoming event.

This Congress is expected to spotlight strategic discussions and decisions that will shape the country's trajectory under the leadership of the ruling party. Details on these discussions are yet to be revealed to the public.