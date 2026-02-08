Left Menu

Bipartisan Backlash: Trump Sparks Controversy with Racist Video

President Trump's social media post featuring a racist depiction of the Obamas drew rare bipartisan criticism. Republican and Democrat lawmakers alike condemned the video, pressuring Trump to remove it and apologize. While the video was eventually taken down, discussions around Trump's intent and the White House's response continue.

Updated: 08-02-2026 02:31 IST
President Donald Trump faced bipartisan outrage after posting a social media video that included a racist depiction of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. Republican lawmakers, typically cautious in opposing Trump, joined Democrats in condemning the post as offensive and racially insensitive.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott described the image as 'the most racist thing' he had seen from the White House and urged for its removal. Other GOP senators echoed these sentiments, demanding an apology. Despite the criticism, Trump claimed he was unaware of the racist elements when he approved the video.

After the video's removal, many Republicans reiterated that the post did not reflect national values. Meanwhile, some Trump supporters remained defensive, while Democrats praised the Obamas' legacy and called for unity against racism.

