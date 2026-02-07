Left Menu

India Opens Roads for Harley-Davidson with Zero-Duty Access

India will grant zero-duty access to U.S. motorcycle makers like Harley-Davidson for bikes with large engine capacities, under a new interim trade agreement. This move reduces import duties and is part of a joint trade pact expected to be finalized by mid-March.

Updated: 07-02-2026 17:18 IST
In a significant development for U.S. motorcycle manufacturers, India has announced zero-duty access for bikes with engine capacities of 800-1,600 cc and above. This move prominently benefits the renowned American motorcycle brand, Harley-Davidson.

The zero-duty provision is part of a broader interim trade agreement between India and the United States, with completion anticipated by mid-March. Last year's import duty reduction for motorcycles with engine capacities up to 1,600 cc now extends further, granting more favorable rates for U.S. manufacturers.

The joint trade pact is set to usher in a new era of economic cooperation, with accompanying duty concessions for U.S. cars and reciprocal tariff removals on certain auto parts, aligning with India's strategies to bolster its automotive market.

