India and US Strike Trade Pact: Boosting Exports and Economic Growth
India and the US finalize a trade agreement eliminating tariffs on $44 billion worth of Indian exports. The US reduces import duties from 50% to 18% on Indian goods. The deal, fostering trade growth to $500 billion by 2030, protects sensitive agricultural sectors.
In a pivotal development, India and the United States have agreed on a landmark trade deal that promises to eliminate tariffs on Indian exports worth approximately $44 billion. Speaking on Saturday, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the substantial economic gains expected from the agreement, which is set to be formalized by mid-March.
The deal is part of an interim trade agreement that will see the US reduce tariffs on Indian exports from a hefty 50% to 18%. Meanwhile, India will cut import duties on a range of American industrial and agricultural products, paving the way for enhanced two-way trade. This development aims to bolster both nations' economic ties and target a bilateral trade value of $500 billion by 2030.
The agreement is expected to invigorate India's labor-intensive sectors such as textiles and leather while safeguarding sensitive industries like agriculture and dairy. By opening up access to the US's $30 trillion market, Indian exporters are poised to reap significant benefits, especially in tech and emerging markets like AI and quantum computing.
