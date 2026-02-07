Left Menu

India and US Strike Trade Pact: Boosting Exports and Economic Growth

India and the US finalize a trade agreement eliminating tariffs on $44 billion worth of Indian exports. The US reduces import duties from 50% to 18% on Indian goods. The deal, fostering trade growth to $500 billion by 2030, protects sensitive agricultural sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 18:11 IST
India and US Strike Trade Pact: Boosting Exports and Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal development, India and the United States have agreed on a landmark trade deal that promises to eliminate tariffs on Indian exports worth approximately $44 billion. Speaking on Saturday, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the substantial economic gains expected from the agreement, which is set to be formalized by mid-March.

The deal is part of an interim trade agreement that will see the US reduce tariffs on Indian exports from a hefty 50% to 18%. Meanwhile, India will cut import duties on a range of American industrial and agricultural products, paving the way for enhanced two-way trade. This development aims to bolster both nations' economic ties and target a bilateral trade value of $500 billion by 2030.

The agreement is expected to invigorate India's labor-intensive sectors such as textiles and leather while safeguarding sensitive industries like agriculture and dairy. By opening up access to the US's $30 trillion market, Indian exporters are poised to reap significant benefits, especially in tech and emerging markets like AI and quantum computing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
USTR's India's Map Sparks Diplomatic Waves Amid Trade Framework Talks

USTR's India's Map Sparks Diplomatic Waves Amid Trade Framework Talks

 Global
2
Chaos in Milan: Protest Turns Violent

Chaos in Milan: Protest Turns Violent

 Italy
3
Zetwerk Electronics Unveils Cutting-edge Manufacturing Excellence Facility

Zetwerk Electronics Unveils Cutting-edge Manufacturing Excellence Facility

 Global
4
DMK MP Kanimozhi Slams India-US Trade Agreement’s Impact on Farmers

DMK MP Kanimozhi Slams India-US Trade Agreement’s Impact on Farmers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why microgrids are turning to AI to manage renewable power

Climate adaptation can quietly drive urban displacement

AI-driven learning analytics struggle to deliver measurable gains in higher education

AI doesn’t need to be wrong to mislead: Explanations alone can distort human judgment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026