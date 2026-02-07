India and US Strike Trade Pact: Boosting Exports and Economic Growth

In a pivotal development, India and the United States have agreed on a landmark trade deal that promises to eliminate tariffs on Indian exports worth approximately $44 billion. Speaking on Saturday, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the substantial economic gains expected from the agreement, which is set to be formalized by mid-March.

The deal is part of an interim trade agreement that will see the US reduce tariffs on Indian exports from a hefty 50% to 18%. Meanwhile, India will cut import duties on a range of American industrial and agricultural products, paving the way for enhanced two-way trade. This development aims to bolster both nations' economic ties and target a bilateral trade value of $500 billion by 2030.

The agreement is expected to invigorate India's labor-intensive sectors such as textiles and leather while safeguarding sensitive industries like agriculture and dairy. By opening up access to the US's $30 trillion market, Indian exporters are poised to reap significant benefits, especially in tech and emerging markets like AI and quantum computing.

(With inputs from agencies.)