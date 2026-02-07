India Safeguards Agriculture in US Trade Deal Amid Political Row

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that India's agriculture and dairy sectors remain well-protected under the newly inked interim trade agreement with the United States, countering allegations from Congress. This political exchange underscores tensions surrounding the deal, which the BJP asserts will benefit the country's economy.

Congress has criticized the agreement, suggesting it places India at a disadvantage, and mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign diplomatic efforts. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi dismissed these claims, stating that specific agricultural products, including wheat, rice, and dairy, are safeguarded. He called the deal a major success similar to a 'six' in cricket terms.

Furthermore, BJP spokespersons highlighted the agreement's potential to elevate India's MSMEs and exporters by providing access to a $30 trillion market. With reduced tariffs on key goods like generic pharmaceuticals, the deal is framed as a measure to enhance India's export competitiveness, protect local industries, and foster sustainable economic growth under Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)