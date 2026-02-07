Left Menu

India-US Trade Pact: A Fresh Harvest of Opportunities

India has granted a quota-based duty concession on US apples, safeguarding domestic growers. The upcoming India-US trade pact, set for mid-March, includes zero tariffs on certain Indian goods in the US. Furthermore, duty concessions cover sectors such as cotton, alcoholic beverages, and medical devices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 20:15 IST
India-US Trade Pact: A Fresh Harvest of Opportunities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has provided duty concessions to the US on apples, with protective measures for local growers, as part of an imminent trade agreement. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed the news, highlighting that Indian apple farmers remain secured.

The interim trade deal, expected by mid-March, will impose a minimum import price on US apples, effectively limiting lower-priced imports. This agreement will also see certain Indian products enjoy zero tariffs in the US, including fruits, vegetables, and beverages.

Additionally, tariff concessions extend to sectors like cotton, essential for India's textile industry, and other categories such as alcoholic beverages and medical devices, ensuring mutual benefits while protecting key domestic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Finance Minister Sitharaman on India-US Trade, Foreign Investments, and Political Dynamics

Finance Minister Sitharaman on India-US Trade, Foreign Investments, and Poli...

 India
2
Fire Disrupts Telangana Forensic Lab, Sparks Concerns Over High-Profile Case Data

Fire Disrupts Telangana Forensic Lab, Sparks Concerns Over High-Profile Case...

 India
3
India Triumphs With Skipper Suryakumar Yadav's Heroics in T20 World Cup Opener

India Triumphs With Skipper Suryakumar Yadav's Heroics in T20 World Cup Open...

 India
4
Haryana Leads India's Milk Renaissance

Haryana Leads India's Milk Renaissance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why cities choke each winter: AI traces smog to transport emissions

Why measuring artificial intelligence quality has become global challenge

AI amplifies competitive advantages in global product markets

Managing nature-based tourism with AI: Evidence from the Peruvian Amazon

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026