India-US Trade Pact: A Fresh Harvest of Opportunities
India has granted a quota-based duty concession on US apples, safeguarding domestic growers. The upcoming India-US trade pact, set for mid-March, includes zero tariffs on certain Indian goods in the US. Furthermore, duty concessions cover sectors such as cotton, alcoholic beverages, and medical devices.
- Country:
- India
India has provided duty concessions to the US on apples, with protective measures for local growers, as part of an imminent trade agreement. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed the news, highlighting that Indian apple farmers remain secured.
The interim trade deal, expected by mid-March, will impose a minimum import price on US apples, effectively limiting lower-priced imports. This agreement will also see certain Indian products enjoy zero tariffs in the US, including fruits, vegetables, and beverages.
Additionally, tariff concessions extend to sectors like cotton, essential for India's textile industry, and other categories such as alcoholic beverages and medical devices, ensuring mutual benefits while protecting key domestic interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Anand Sharma Criticizes Piyush Goyal Over Trade Pacts, Demands Apology
Himachal Apple Growers Prepare for February 12 Strike Amid Import Duty Concerns
Congress Leader Anand Sharma Challenges Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Over Trade Remarks
India's Leverage Grows in Global Trade: Minister Piyush Goyal at NDTV Profit Conclave
Certain fruits, vegetables, tea, coffee will attract zero reciprocal tariff in US: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.