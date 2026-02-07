India-US Trade Pact: A Fresh Harvest of Opportunities

India has provided duty concessions to the US on apples, with protective measures for local growers, as part of an imminent trade agreement. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed the news, highlighting that Indian apple farmers remain secured.

The interim trade deal, expected by mid-March, will impose a minimum import price on US apples, effectively limiting lower-priced imports. This agreement will also see certain Indian products enjoy zero tariffs in the US, including fruits, vegetables, and beverages.

Additionally, tariff concessions extend to sectors like cotton, essential for India's textile industry, and other categories such as alcoholic beverages and medical devices, ensuring mutual benefits while protecting key domestic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)