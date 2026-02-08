Left Menu

RSS Chief Bhagwat on Leadership, Legacy, and Language

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized his commitment to continue his role until the RSS decides otherwise, stressing the non-political nature of the organization and its focus on values over campaigning. Bhagwat highlighted the need for self-reliance in communication, masterful use of English, and inclusive community work to fight corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2026 14:08 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 14:08 IST
RSS Chief Bhagwat on Leadership, Legacy, and Language
RSS
  • Country:
  • India

In a candid interaction on Sunday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat shared insights into his ongoing leadership role, stressing that he will continue until the organization decides it's time for a change. He addressed age-related assumptions, noting that RSS values dedication over tenure.

Bhagwat discussed the historical perception of RSS as a Brahmin-dominated body, emphasizing that leadership is determined by merit rather than caste. He advocated for geographic community outreach to ensure diverse representation and effective work on the ground.

On the topic of communication, Bhagwat insisted on the primacy of native languages in RSS operations, critiquing heavy reliance on English, while acknowledging its practical necessity. He called for integrity in governance, urging RSS volunteers to support anti-corruption efforts across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AIMIM Ousts Corporator for Supporting Rival in Amravati Mayor Race

AIMIM Ousts Corporator for Supporting Rival in Amravati Mayor Race

 India
2
Tragic Biker Incident Exposes Grave Oversight in Janakpuri

Tragic Biker Incident Exposes Grave Oversight in Janakpuri

 India
3
New Zealand Shooter's Appeal: A Nation Remembers Its Darkest Day

New Zealand Shooter's Appeal: A Nation Remembers Its Darkest Day

 Global
4
India-Malaysia Business Bonhomie: Modi Courts Industry Giants

India-Malaysia Business Bonhomie: Modi Courts Industry Giants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026