RSS Chief Bhagwat on Leadership, Legacy, and Language
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized his commitment to continue his role until the RSS decides otherwise, stressing the non-political nature of the organization and its focus on values over campaigning. Bhagwat highlighted the need for self-reliance in communication, masterful use of English, and inclusive community work to fight corruption.
In a candid interaction on Sunday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat shared insights into his ongoing leadership role, stressing that he will continue until the organization decides it's time for a change. He addressed age-related assumptions, noting that RSS values dedication over tenure.
Bhagwat discussed the historical perception of RSS as a Brahmin-dominated body, emphasizing that leadership is determined by merit rather than caste. He advocated for geographic community outreach to ensure diverse representation and effective work on the ground.
On the topic of communication, Bhagwat insisted on the primacy of native languages in RSS operations, critiquing heavy reliance on English, while acknowledging its practical necessity. He called for integrity in governance, urging RSS volunteers to support anti-corruption efforts across India.
