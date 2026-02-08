Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds: Allegations of International Ties Rock Assam Politics

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, his wife Elizabeth Colburn, and Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh of having a suspicious connection, involving espionage and FCRA violations. The allegations include unauthorized information sharing and financial transactions supposedly bypassing Indian laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-02-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 13:59 IST
In a startling revelation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma leveled serious allegations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, his British wife Elizabeth Colburn, and Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh. Sarma claimed that the trio has a 'deeper connection,' involving espionage against India, with information allegedly shared with Pakistan.

Addressing the media before upcoming assembly polls, Sarma accused Gogoi of violating FCRA rules to facilitate salary payments to Colburn from Sheikh. The Chief Minister further asserted that this situation demands a national probe by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, citing Delhi Police's limitations in handling such a case.

Gogoi, responding to the accusations, denounced Sarma's claims as baseless political theatrics, likening the press conference to a 'C-grade cinema.' While the Assam government seeks the cancellation of Colburn's OCI/VISA, Gogoi dismissed the allegations, drawing attention to ongoing political tensions.

