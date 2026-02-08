Left Menu

Stalled Rail Projects Worry Tamil Nadu's CM

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin urges PM Modi to expedite railway projects, citing stalled progress due to funding delays. With 94% land acquisition done for key projects, 931.52 hectares await funding. Stalin emphasizes cooperative federalism for reviving major development schemes.

Updated: 08-02-2026 10:10 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 10:10 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for immediate intervention in accelerating railway projects within the state. In his plea, Stalin stressed the significant delays caused by incomplete funding from the Ministry of Railways.

The Chief Minister cited that while the state administration approved 2,500.61 hectares for acquisition, 931.52 hectares remain unfunded. Of particular concern is the Thiruvananthapuram-Kanniyakumari project, awaiting Rs 289.78 crore for compensation.

Stalin has requested full and prompt fund release and advocated for the revival of key halted projects. He highlighted Tamil Nadu's role as India's second-largest economy, underscoring the need for increased investments.

