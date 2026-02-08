Stalled Rail Projects Worry Tamil Nadu's CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for immediate intervention in accelerating railway projects within the state. In his plea, Stalin stressed the significant delays caused by incomplete funding from the Ministry of Railways.

The Chief Minister cited that while the state administration approved 2,500.61 hectares for acquisition, 931.52 hectares remain unfunded. Of particular concern is the Thiruvananthapuram-Kanniyakumari project, awaiting Rs 289.78 crore for compensation.

Stalin has requested full and prompt fund release and advocated for the revival of key halted projects. He highlighted Tamil Nadu's role as India's second-largest economy, underscoring the need for increased investments.