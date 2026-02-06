Prime Minister Modi Inspires Students with Stress-Free Exam Tips in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

As board examinations approach, students nationwide have embraced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advice on stress management shared during the 9th 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. In this annual interaction, Modi emphasized that exams are to be celebrated like festivals, encouraging students not to fear but embrace the experience.

Tanu Aditya, a Class 10 student, stated that Modi provided clear directions on approaching exams without anxiety, advocating for mutual support among peers. Class 11 student Rishad Saliah praised Modi's focus on balancing skills and marks to combat rising unemployment.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan noted the eager anticipation for the program, which offered guidance and boosted student confidence. The Prime Minister's interaction, held at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, stressed the importance of stress-free exams and enhanced learning across India.

