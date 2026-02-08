Bangladesh Halts Chattogram Port Lease Amid Intensified Protests

Bangladesh has decided to retract its plan to lease out a crucial container terminal at Chattogram Port to a foreign operator, amid mounting protests ahead of the February 12 election. The announcement was made by a key official of the Yunus administration as laborers called for an indefinite shutdown.

Negotiations to lease the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) to DP World were nearly finalized. However, the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority's chairman, Ashik Bin Harun, indicated at a media briefing in Dhaka that discussions would probably extend beyond the current government's term.

The ongoing strike has severely disrupted vessel operations at the port, which handles 95% of Bangladesh's international trade. Despite a High Court ruling upholding the legal framework, the contract's progression remains uncertain, pending further review and potential continuation under future governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)