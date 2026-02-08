Left Menu

Bangladesh Halts Chattogram Port Lease Amid Intensified Protests

In response to heightened protests, Bangladesh has halted plans to lease out a major container terminal at Chattogram Port to a foreign operator. The decision comes as labor strikes disrupt activities at the port, and ongoing lease negotiations are expected to continue under the next administration post-election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 08-02-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 20:28 IST
Bangladesh Halts Chattogram Port Lease Amid Intensified Protests
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh has decided to retract its plan to lease out a crucial container terminal at Chattogram Port to a foreign operator, amid mounting protests ahead of the February 12 election. The announcement was made by a key official of the Yunus administration as laborers called for an indefinite shutdown.

Negotiations to lease the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) to DP World were nearly finalized. However, the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority's chairman, Ashik Bin Harun, indicated at a media briefing in Dhaka that discussions would probably extend beyond the current government's term.

The ongoing strike has severely disrupted vessel operations at the port, which handles 95% of Bangladesh's international trade. Despite a High Court ruling upholding the legal framework, the contract's progression remains uncertain, pending further review and potential continuation under future governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil in Punjab: AAP and Congress Clash Over Dalit Remarks

Political Turmoil in Punjab: AAP and Congress Clash Over Dalit Remarks

 India
2
Cessna 172 Trainer Aircraft Crash-Lands, Pilots Safe

Cessna 172 Trainer Aircraft Crash-Lands, Pilots Safe

 Global
3
Har Ghar Dastak: The Campaign for Statehood in Jammu and Kashmir

Har Ghar Dastak: The Campaign for Statehood in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
4
Israel's Controversial West Bank Policy Shift: A New Chapter in Territorial Disputes

Israel's Controversial West Bank Policy Shift: A New Chapter in Territorial ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026