Left Menu

Cessna 172 Trainer Aircraft Crash-Lands, Pilots Safe

A 50-year-old Cessna 172 trainer aircraft crash-landed due to fuel issues. The two pilots safely escaped before the crash. The plane, flying from Kalaburagi to Belagavi, broke into pieces near Belagavi. Further investigation is underway by aviation authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijaypur | Updated: 08-02-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 22:07 IST
Cessna 172 Trainer Aircraft Crash-Lands, Pilots Safe

A Cessna 172 trainer aircraft, dating back 50 years, made a crash landing near Belagavi airport on a Sunday afternoon, due to suspected fuel starvation. Despite the impact that broke the aircraft into three pieces, both pilots on board were unharmed and safely ejected before the crash.

The civil aviation ministry confirmed the aircraft's forced landing was because of inadequate fuel. Manufactured in 1975, the plane's airworthiness credentials were recently updated, with registrations as recent as September 2023. The pilots, Captain Malhotra and trainee Goutham Sankar P R, have been given medical care for minor injuries.

As the Redbird Flight Training Academy faces scrutiny over a series of accidents, further investigations by the DGCA and AAIB are expected. The academy's operations faced past suspensions by the DGCA for review following repeated incidents, raising concerns over training safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery in Moscow: High-Profile Shooting Tied to Ukrainian Intelligence

Mystery in Moscow: High-Profile Shooting Tied to Ukrainian Intelligence

 Russian Federation
2
Tragedy Sparks Unrest: Child's Death Ignites Local Protests

Tragedy Sparks Unrest: Child's Death Ignites Local Protests

 India
3
Takaichi's Triumph: A Shift in Japan's Political Landscape

Takaichi's Triumph: A Shift in Japan's Political Landscape

 Japan
4
Epic Showdowns and Stellar Performances Heat Up Sports Weekend

Epic Showdowns and Stellar Performances Heat Up Sports Weekend

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026