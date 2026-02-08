Cessna 172 Trainer Aircraft Crash-Lands, Pilots Safe

A Cessna 172 trainer aircraft, dating back 50 years, made a crash landing near Belagavi airport on a Sunday afternoon, due to suspected fuel starvation. Despite the impact that broke the aircraft into three pieces, both pilots on board were unharmed and safely ejected before the crash.

The civil aviation ministry confirmed the aircraft's forced landing was because of inadequate fuel. Manufactured in 1975, the plane's airworthiness credentials were recently updated, with registrations as recent as September 2023. The pilots, Captain Malhotra and trainee Goutham Sankar P R, have been given medical care for minor injuries.

As the Redbird Flight Training Academy faces scrutiny over a series of accidents, further investigations by the DGCA and AAIB are expected. The academy's operations faced past suspensions by the DGCA for review following repeated incidents, raising concerns over training safety standards.

