Stallion India Plans ₹200 Crore Eco-Friendly Refrigerant Plant in Rajasthan

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited is set to invest ₹200 crore in a Hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) plant in Rajasthan, aligning with its eco-friendly expansion strategy. The project aims to bolster the company's presence in low-global-warming-potential refrigerants and create job opportunities, with operations commencing post-2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-02-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 13:04 IST
Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited Signs MoU with Government of Rajasthan to Set Up HFO Manufacturing Plant. Image Credit: ANI
Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited (SIFL), a leading player in refrigerants and industrial gases, has inked a significant Memorandum of Understanding with the Rajasthan government. The agreement facilitates the establishment of a Hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) production facility in Bhilwara (Hurda), Rajasthan.

The MoU details a proposed investment of ₹200 crore for the plant, slated to begin operations in 2027. This venture is part of Stallion's strategic initiative to expand its footprint in next-generation, environmentally friendly refrigerants, meeting evolving global standards.

According to Mr. Shazad Rustomji, Managing Director & CEO, the company's expansion is methodically phased, with the R32 project expected to be operational by October 2026, followed by the HFO plant. The initiatives are designed to support Stallion's internal growth aims, aspiring for a 30-35% revenue CAGR over the next three years, and reinforce India's manufacturing capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

