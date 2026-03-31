NGT Calls for Eco-Friendly Initiative on HPGCL's Reclaimed Land
The National Green Tribunal has tasked Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited with exploring afforestation in a reclaimed 152-acre area. The tribunal emphasized the use of the Miyawaki technique to enhance ecosystem restoration. HPGCL must submit a report on land utilization within three months.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:39 IST
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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL) to consider deploying dense plantation techniques on a 152-acre reclaimed site.
This move follows the clearing of fly ash from a disposal site at Faridabad Thermal Power Station, a unit of HPGCL.
The tribunal, led by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, suggests employing the Miyawaki forest method to foster rapid ecosystem recovery, with HPGCL required to report back in three months.
(With inputs from agencies.)