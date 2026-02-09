Punjab NGO Expo 2026 Pioneers Digital Revolution in Social Sector

The Punjab NGO Expo 2026 recently concluded in Ludhiana, India, setting a new benchmark in the country's social sector landscape. Organized by CityNeeds with the support of the District Administration and the Municipal Corporation, the event took place over two vibrant days at the Indoor Stadium, Pakhowal Road.

The Expo not only showcased more than 70 credible NGOs but also highlighted the growing national interest in structured social engagement. It created an integrated ecosystem by bringing together government bodies, industries, educational institutions, social clubs, religious organizations, and a range of other stakeholders.

Central to the Expo was CityNeeds' drive to shift the paradigm from fragmented charitable activities to ecosystem-based social development. Emphasizing the role of digital empowerment, the platform offered scalable tools to strengthen NGOs and showcased a replicable model that promises greater transparency, scalability, and accountability in the social domain.

