Left Menu

Punjab NGO Expo 2026 Pioneers Digital Revolution in Social Sector

The Punjab NGO Expo 2026, organized by CityNeeds, marked a transformative shift in India's social sector by integrating digital tools and cross-sector collaborations. With over 70 NGOs participating, the event emphasized the importance of structured engagement, technology-driven transparency, and student-led volunteering, setting a benchmark for sustainable social development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 09-02-2026 13:14 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 13:14 IST
Punjab NGO Expo 2026 Pioneers Digital Revolution in Social Sector
Punjab NGO Expo 2026: Building a Scalable NGO Ecosystem for India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab NGO Expo 2026 recently concluded in Ludhiana, India, setting a new benchmark in the country's social sector landscape. Organized by CityNeeds with the support of the District Administration and the Municipal Corporation, the event took place over two vibrant days at the Indoor Stadium, Pakhowal Road.

The Expo not only showcased more than 70 credible NGOs but also highlighted the growing national interest in structured social engagement. It created an integrated ecosystem by bringing together government bodies, industries, educational institutions, social clubs, religious organizations, and a range of other stakeholders.

Central to the Expo was CityNeeds' drive to shift the paradigm from fragmented charitable activities to ecosystem-based social development. Emphasizing the role of digital empowerment, the platform offered scalable tools to strengthen NGOs and showcased a replicable model that promises greater transparency, scalability, and accountability in the social domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seychelles Invites Modi for Independence Jubilee Celebration

Seychelles Invites Modi for Independence Jubilee Celebration

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Triumphs as Hims & Hers Halts Weight-Loss Pill

Novo Nordisk Triumphs as Hims & Hers Halts Weight-Loss Pill

 Global
3
Gaurav's visit to Rawalpindi significant as Pak Army HQ located there, access not possible through routine civilian permission: Assam CM.

Gaurav's visit to Rawalpindi significant as Pak Army HQ located there, acces...

 India
4
Kanpur VIP Road Crash: Businessman's Son and Luxury Car Create Chaos

Kanpur VIP Road Crash: Businessman's Son and Luxury Car Create Chaos

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026