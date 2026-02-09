Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Golden Day: Tata Motors Inaugurates Landmark Manufacturing Facility

Chief Minister MK Stalin lauds Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover for inaugurating a new manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu. With an investment of Rs 9,000 crore, the facility fortifies Tamil Nadu's status as a manufacturing hub, promising job creation and focusing on both ICE and EV production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 13:38 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a landmark event for Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin dubbed the day as a "golden day" with the inauguration of the new Tata Motors passenger vehicles and Jaguar Land Rover manufacturing unit in Panapakkam, Ranipet district. Expressing immense satisfaction, Stalin conveyed his gratitude to the Tata Group for their significant investment of Rs 9,000 crore, which showcases their trust in the state's governance.

Highlighting the participation of Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, Stalin noted the pride in his presence during the event, citing Tata's role in various sectors such as steel, IT, and automobiles. "Tata's involvement in Tamil Nadu strengthens the state's reputation as a major hub for automotive manufacturing, especially for electric vehicles," Stalin said.

Stalin emphasized that Tamil Nadu is a frontrunner, competing not just nationally but globally for industrial investments. He reassured potential investors that the state's Dravidian Model of governance is committed to converting MoUs into viable projects. The new Tata Jaguar Land Rover plant represents a Rs 9,000 crore greenfield project expected to create 5,000 direct jobs and focus on both traditional and electric vehicle manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

