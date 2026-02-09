UrjaCart: Pioneering Solar Adoption in India

UrjaCart, headquartered in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, is a clean-tech enterprise focused on making solar energy more accessible and affordable across India. The company has a strategic vision to expedite solar adoption, aligning with India's renewable energy targets. For over three years, UrjaCart has built a customer-centric model to support solar infrastructure deployment.

Founded by Aditya Narain Misra and Kuldeep Singh Chauhan, UrjaCart aims to streamline the solar process amid India's clean energy shift. It offers an integrated experience combining discovery, financing, and installation support. As an authorized Waaree distribution partner, UrjaCart guarantees access to top-quality, certified solar products, ensuring long-term reliability across various sectors.

UrjaCart emphasizes lifecycle support with guarantees, maintenance services, and educational outreach to ease post-installation issues and foster trust in solar investments. Its commitment to bridging the gap between policy and adoption reflects in its roadmap focused on sustainable growth and partnership strengthening to reach India's clean energy milestones.

