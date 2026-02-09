Left Menu

UrjaCart: Pioneering Solar Adoption in India

UrjaCart, a clean-tech company based in Lucknow, is revolutionizing solar energy adoption in India. With a customer-centric approach, it simplifies the solar journey through partnerships, government support, and educational initiatives to make clean energy accessible and affordable for households and businesses across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:31 IST
UrjaCart: Pioneering Solar Adoption in India
UrjaCart Sets Vision to Accelerate Solar Adoption in India Through Accessibility, Affordability and Trust. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

UrjaCart, headquartered in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, is a clean-tech enterprise focused on making solar energy more accessible and affordable across India. The company has a strategic vision to expedite solar adoption, aligning with India's renewable energy targets. For over three years, UrjaCart has built a customer-centric model to support solar infrastructure deployment.

Founded by Aditya Narain Misra and Kuldeep Singh Chauhan, UrjaCart aims to streamline the solar process amid India's clean energy shift. It offers an integrated experience combining discovery, financing, and installation support. As an authorized Waaree distribution partner, UrjaCart guarantees access to top-quality, certified solar products, ensuring long-term reliability across various sectors.

UrjaCart emphasizes lifecycle support with guarantees, maintenance services, and educational outreach to ease post-installation issues and foster trust in solar investments. Its commitment to bridging the gap between policy and adoption reflects in its roadmap focused on sustainable growth and partnership strengthening to reach India's clean energy milestones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fischer Group Expands Footprint with New Saudi Subsidiary

Fischer Group Expands Footprint with New Saudi Subsidiary

 India
2
Diplomatic Dispute: Assam CM Challenges Congress Leader Over Pakistan Visit

Diplomatic Dispute: Assam CM Challenges Congress Leader Over Pakistan Visit

 India
3
Rethinking HbA1c: Indian Diabetes Diagnosis Under the Lens

Rethinking HbA1c: Indian Diabetes Diagnosis Under the Lens

 India
4
Reviving India's Olympic Spirit: National Olympic Academy Relaunched

Reviving India's Olympic Spirit: National Olympic Academy Relaunched

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026